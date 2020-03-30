Kandi Burruss’ Son, Ace Wells Tucker Is Helping His Dad Todd Tucker Grill And Fans Can’t Have Enough Of This Little Man – See The Video

Kandi Burruss shared a video on her social media account featuring her and Todd Tucker’s son, Ace Wells Tucker. The young man is getting big, and he’s becoming more and more helpful around the house.

He helped his dad wash his car, and he’s also helping him grill! Check out this sweet kid below.

‘My baby boy @acetucker was helping his dad grill today! I hope y’all are somewhere safe & enjoying your families! Catch up on #RHOA today while you’re sitting around relaxing. #StayHomeWithBravo,’ Kandi captioned her post.

A fan told Kandi, ‘Girl I know you’re on the masked singer night angel Kandi coated nights plus you had an old lady gang and the sweet tea that’s you.’

A follower agreed and said: ‘oh yea it’s her. The first door opened up on her clues was ducks and that’s in reference to her Bills Bills Bills song she wrote for Destiny’s Child! And the OLG reference indoor #2. And that voice is recognizable to any @kandi fan! Go ahead girl! Or should I say Night Angel 🖤’

One other follower posted this: ‘My heart is so happy to see you be able to spend all this time with him. #Loveyourspirit.’

A commenter posted: ‘Us Delta Employees still gotta go to work… Y’all Pray for us too @kandi 💙’

Someone else said: ‘Your baby is so cute @kandi and cooking away… A little man on a mission!!!!’ and a follower posted this: ‘Ace is too cute and he is getting big fast @kandi he is going to be a superstar.’

One other follower said: ‘Y’all better post more content to his page. That boy is talking and ready.’

A commenter wrote: ‘@kandi that’s what I’ve been doing for 11 days straight. On season 10 now. 💜 You’ve always been my favorite housewife of all the cities. You always keep it real. Much love from New Orleans ⚜️’

Just the other day, Kandi surprised her fans when she wished a Happy Birthday to her half-sister, Rebekah. A lot of them did not even know that she has a sister and were shocked.



