kandi-burruss-shows-fans-that-she-can-still-smile-during-these-stressful-times

Kandi Burruss shared a couple of new pics from her home, and she’s showing fans that despite the stressful situation the world is at the moment, she can still find the resources to smile these days. Check out her pics that her fans adored.

Shamea Morton said: ‘You look cute! If I had a 2nd house beside my house I’d prob dress up and cross the street for a date night too.🤷🏾‍♀️’

A follower brought up NeNe Leakes and said: ‘Nene behavior is so high school don’t stoop to her level Stay classy.’

One follower said: ‘What about the masked singer?! You know all the true RHOA figured it was you in a second,’ and another commenter posted this: ‘You have a lot going on in your life and there is a lot going on in this life stay at peace and enjoy your family.’

Someone wrote: ‘I saw you last night on TV! You were in a mask!’ and a follower said this: ‘It’s so funny how @kandi fans know she is the “night angel” #maskedsinget, but the professional panel can’t tell it’s her LOL’

Another fan wrote: ‘Love the t-shirt dress. I have one in blue it’s a regular T-shirt made from a FABULOUS material I love it!’

Someone else posted this: ‘Taurean sister, why they so mad at you? They didn’t want Creonta back, now they do. They say you’re boring, now they say you messy and start all the drama. What is the truth? You think folks just miserable cause of the ‘rona?’

Another follower posted this: ‘I was reading these comments, and I completely agree, any true 90’s baby with a love for music knows that amazing unique voice! I hope you last till the end, but I’m going to be so happy when you’re unmasked cause as soon as I heard you sing for the first time, two words in I said THAT’S KANDI!!!’

Kandi’s fans were happy to see that her parents visited her and the kids and Todd recently.



Post Views:

3





