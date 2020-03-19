kandi-burruss-promotes-her-son,-ace-wells-tucker’s-youtube-giveaway-channel

Kandi Burruss’ son is staying at home these days with her family. She’s been sharing all kinds of posts on her social media account in which she shows fans what she, Todd Tucker, and her kids are doing at home these days during social distancing.

Kandi has also been advising her fans to remain at home as much as possible during these difficult times that are affecting not only the US but the whole world.

‘I know your kids have been driving you crazy today! Log on to @acetucker’s Youtube page #AcePlaysAndGiveaways & watch his latest video. ♠️’ Kandi captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘I love the fact y’all still have your Christmas decor up. I can tell your family is down to earth and very busy.’

Kandi responded: ‘we shot this a while ago, but we’re just posting the video.’

A fan wrote: ‘you’re right though her house, in general, does come off as the people who live there are down to earth, and busy Kandi is richer than the rest of the RHOA women by a long shot, and her house is the most “homey” and in an area much diff than the rest of the women. She is smart about investment and cares [email protected] that than everything else that said she still lives very nice.’

One other follower is happy that kids can watch a great YouTube channel these days: ‘Great a reliable youtube page our kids can watch.’

Someone said: ‘You are an amazing woman, mother, and wife. I love everything you do. You put bitches in their place when they need it. But you are always SEXY, CLASSY AND COOL! 🔥💯🙋🏽‍♀️’

Other than this, Kandi wished her BFF, Tamar Braxton, a Happy Birthday, and in order to mark the event, she shared some really great pics on her social media account.



