Kandi Burruss Praises Her Husband, Todd Tucker’s Wild Look – Check Out Her Latest Pics

Kandi Burruss tells her fans that despite the fact that Todd Tucker is now leaving his beard to grow wild, she still loves his look. Kandi’s family is also staying at home these days, and she made sure to tell her fans that we have to do this in order to help contain this novel coronavirus, which is torturing the planet these days.

Check out one of Kandi’s latest posts on her social media account.

‘I love his beard even when it grows wild! My love @todd167’ Kandi captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘I swear all I keep hearing is Mamma Joyce saying, “they both short with big heads” But look at God🙏🏿💪🏾#BlackLove.’

A commenter posted this: ‘Lol! That’s why they really mad! Lol. Real Black Love!’ and a fan said: ‘Beautiful couple you both look 👀 really good and complete each other and yesss lord that.’

Someone said: ‘Yes! He represents our beard oil well too! My customers love it! 🧔🏾 #beardgang,’ and one follower posted this: ‘Watched Queen & Slim this weekend. Loved it, great movie!’

Someone else had this advice for Kandi: ‘I like his beard, but u should wash it then comb it out and then it will be fluffy.’

A follower said: ‘Which ring light do you use? I’m going to text you too in case you don’t reply lol.’

Someone else said: ‘My Fave housewife…. #bosslady #inspiration #humblerichbitch👏👏 #@kandi I love you.’

One commenter wrote: ‘You and your hubby are the MVPs like you said together tall are a great team. Yall are in it to win it, yall make millions together..you are my favorites.’

Other than this, Kandi posted a few throwback pics since everything was just fine. She shared some throwback photos from her Real Housewives of Atlanta cast trip to Greece, and fans were in awe to see all the ladies showing off their beach bodies.



