kandi-burruss-posts-hot-throwback-swimsuit-pics-from-rhoa-cast-trip-while-in-self-quarantine

It seems like the star has been looking back at the good ole’ days now that everyone is in self-quarantine due to the Coronavirus COVID-19 threat. That being said, Kandi Burruss took to social media to share some throwback pics from her Real Housewives of Atlanta cast trip to Greece!

Kandi stunned her followers when she posted the snaps on her Instagram yesterday.

She was wearing a black, cut-out bathing suit and looked super hot in it, as fans were quick to tell her in the comment section.

It was, of course, a very dramatic vacation at the time but it was still great in its own way, especially now that she can look back at it while practicing social distancing.

At the same time, it was also a way for the celeb to get the Real Housewives of Atlanta viewers ready for the whole conclusion of the Greece trip to finally air on the show.

The ex Xscape singer also sported an animal-print cover-up in the beach pics as well as black sunglasses.

In the caption, she wrote: ‘Make sure to tune in to the new episode of #RHOA tonight on @bravotv! #Greece trip!’

The same post also included a boomerang video of her barefoot in the sand.

Then, there was a pic of all of the cast members, including Kenya Moore, NeNe Leakes, Porsha Williams, Marlo Hampton, and Cynthia Bailey, all rocking swimsuits of different kinds, as well.

For instance, Kenya was wearing a white bathing suit while Porsha had a rather colorful one on.

The two managed to stand out due to the fact that all the other ladies were wearing black pieces.

The outing may have been fun and memorable but it was also filled with drama and conflict, with NeNe and Kenya in particular having an explosive fight.

As for Kandi, she was the one who actually tried to be a peacemaker for the enemies and even gave out pieces of advice!



Post Views:

4





