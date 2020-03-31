Kandi Burruss Posts A New Speak On It Episode – Check It Out Here

Kandi Burruss made her fans’ day better when she shared a new Speak on It episode. You can check out the clip that she shared on her YouTube channel below.

‘I posted a new #SpeakOnIt! We didn’t have a new #RHOA episode last night, but I asked my text family to send me questions that they would like me to answer & I chose a few to answer. Go to my Youtube page KandiOnline to watch. Also, text me at +1 (404)458-9464 so that you can be a part of my text family,’ Kandi captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘There’s been a few Sundays y’all haven’t had a new episode. 😞 why do they promote a new episode all day only for it to be a rerun!’

One follower told Kandi: ‘Kandi Thank God for you Checking Kenya all the time…To the point of Shutting her down with that Unnecessary Evilness Messiness. You were Right Nobody wants to be around that rehashing every time there’s any event or gathering.’

A fan said: ‘I was very moved when you said you almost cried over the comments your fans made. Kindness is just a beautiful gift it deserves a tear or two. Good for the soul.’

Someone else posted this: ‘I truly enjoyed this segment. God has blessed you to be a blessing in so many ways. I was intrigued on the things you had to say about yourself as well as life. You are gorgeous and so beautiful. Continue to keep God first. You are so incredibly interesting. Love you.’

A commenter told the RHOA star: ‘I really enjoyed this episode outside of the show reviews. First I was able to see who you are as a person versus the snippets the tv shows. You and Nene have been my favorite two cast members, and I just hate that I feel relationships don’t really get a chance to flourish between our kind because it’s a threat to the world as a whole. I pray that you and your family stay safe and healthy. I pray that your businesses continue to prosper that you being blessed can help you be an even bigger blessing to others.’

