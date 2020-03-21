kandi-burruss-makes-fans-happy-with-‘old-lady-gang’-at-your-door!

Kandi Burruss wants to keep the money flowing during these hard times as well. So she came up with a new way in which clients can still enjoy Old Lady Gang goodies.

Check out the message that she shared on her social media account.

‘Stay at home, relax & order at home. @oldladygang is available on #DoorDash,’ Kandi captioned her post.

Kandi’s fans are in love with OLG restaurants, and they always told her that they love the venues.

Someone said: ‘Now I’m about to order just to see which OLG delivery’s my meal,’ and another follower posted this: ‘I wish I could get it dashed all the way to Colorado ❤️ I love you Kandi.’

A commenter said: ‘Can you open one on the west coast when this is over? Like in long beach lol,’ and one follower posted this: ‘when I come to Atlanta one day I’m coming to your restaurant! I hope you have some vegan options 😍’

One other follower posted this: ‘@kandi take care of these beautiful women during this scary time.’

Someone else said: ‘Mannnn I bet that food is the bomb-diggity ❤️Hello from Detroit,’ and a fan posted this: ‘I hope we’ll be able to travel in July was really looking forward to coming back to Georgia and more specifically coming to old lady gang.’

A fan told Kandi: ‘I may not be able it’s a little far!!! But when it starts back up your going to stay a powerhouse! I’m going to advocate for us boosting us first!!! I think it’s super important!!!!’

Someone else misses the tool ol’ days when everything was normal and said: ‘I miss eating at both locations I need food ASAP they’re so nice hospitality is amazing food is fantastic I love y’all.’

One other follower posted this: ‘So in other words: kick-off ya shoes, relax ya feet. OLG got ya covered for something to eat.’

Kandi’s fans cannot wait for this nightmare to he over, and life gets back to normal. Let’s hope that this happens sooner rather than later.



