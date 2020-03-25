kandi-burruss’-kids,-ace-wells-tucker-and-blaze-tucker-are-already-showing-love-to-each-other-in-this-video

Kandi Burruss’ kids love each other, and there’s no doubt about that. She just shared a video on her social media account featuring baby Blaze Tucker with her big brother, Ace Wells Tucker, and the kids are the sweetest.

A fan commented: ‘The pause and smile for the camera 😂 too cute!’

One other follower said: ‘I remember when my youngest was like three months old, and my son had to be about 3. He came to me one day and was like mom I love Trinity, let’s keep her. Warmed my heart. lol.’

Someone else said: ‘Wow. I can’t believe she turned 4 months the other day. Time waits for no one!’

One other follower said: ‘Why are they so adorable. Looking like both their parents,’ and a commenter posted: ‘They do! She’s so attentive. He seems so loving too.’

Someone else wrote: ‘Awww wow, that is so adorable… God bless them… I’m so happy the children don’t have to be stressed out with the worry of virus.’

A fan noticed that ‘The way she looked at her big brother and holds his hand…so precious!’ and someone else posted this message: ‘Wow she time flies she’s 4 months already and big boy ace is 4?? You have a beautiful family!!’

One follower said: ‘…awwww, look at @acetucker being a big brother! Little Missy @blazetucker looking so cute 😍’ and one commenter posted: ‘Ok, so Ace is ALWAYS ready for a pic I see. Lol! He held his little smile for you.’

Kandi made her followers excited not too long ago when she praised Todd Tucker’s wild look that he has these days.

As you probably know by now, Kandi is staying at home these days, and she made sure to tell her fans that we have to do this in order to help contain this novel coronavirus.



