Kandi Burruss Is Staying At Home With Her Son, Ace Wells Tucker – See Their Sweet Photo Together

Kandi Burruss is staying at home these days, after WHO declared that the coronavirus outbreak is a pandemic. She shared a photo in which she is together with her son, Ace Wells Tucker.

‘Sitting around with my favorite little guy @acetucker. Sidebar.. why do Ace’s feet look so big in this pic?! 🤣🤣🤣’ Kandi captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘He’s going to grow into a big boy very soon,’ and a follower posted this: ‘You can see the weight loss. Especially in the face, your turning back time girl. ❤’

One commenter said: ‘Ace is going to be one cool dude. We love him,’ and another follower gushed over Ace and said the following: ‘Ace is going to be one cool dude. We love him,’ while a fan said: ‘

A fan told the RHOA star: ‘Miss, you kandi yams! We have to meet again soon! I’m older now and I’ll talk😭😂’ and someone else said this: ‘Awww that is a beautiful picture of Ms. Kandi with her handsome son Ace, 💎💎💎🙌’

Someone else said: ‘It doesn’t even matter y’all look so happy and unbothered,’ and a commenter posted this: ‘You are miss one baby girl she needs to be in the picture with you and her little brother to.’

A commenter said this: ‘Aww, he’s so handsome & you beautiful as always @kandi.’

Other than this, Kandi made fans excited when she revealed that her followers who are staying at home this weekend could enjoy a new episode of Kandi & Todd. She just posted it on her YouTube channel.

‘For all of you who are sitting in the house this weekend, go on over to my Youtube page & get some good laughs! I just posted a new #KandiAndTodd to my Youtube #KandiOnline,’ Kandi captioned her post.

You can see her video on YouTube.



