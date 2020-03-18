Kandi Burruss Is Showing Fans How She Has Fun At Home With Her Family – Check Out Riley Burruss, Todd And Ace Wells Tucker

Kandi Burruss is at home together with her family these days after the US President Donald Trump said that people should avoid social gatherings above ten individuals.

Kandi shared a couple of videos in which she, Todd Tucker, and their kids, Riley Burruss and Ace Wells Tucker are having fun at home.

Check out the clips that Kandi shared on her social media account below.

‘What happens when you’re stuck in the house…. follow @rileyburruss tiktok🤣#tiktok #rileyburruss,’ Kandi captioned one of the clips.

Someone said: ‘Timeout!!! I felt like Kandi might have sold drugs once or twice the way she held her hand up!! 🤔😬😳’ and another follower posted this: ‘I’ve been waiting for this #TikTok video all day!’

One other fan said: ‘This was funny ass hell did not see this coming from Kandi,’ and another commenter posted this: ‘Y’all funny.. corona is bringing families together for real.’

Someone else posted: ‘@kandi I need to step my tiktok game up instead of playing basketball with these two little dudes I messed around and broke a toe and it’s DAY 1 OF THE DAMN LOCK DOWN.’

Kandi shared another video which you can see below:

Someone else said: ‘Todd is definitely the most turned!!!!🤣’ and a commenter said: ‘watch his face before the music even started. He was ready to show out.’

A follower said: ‘Waitttt I thought Riley was Meg Thee Stallion for a sec whaaaaat? 😭’ and one fan posted this: ‘Todd back there looking like he been waiting to show everybody his moves 😂’

Someone else also appreciated Todd’s dance and said: ‘Todd was super dedicated…You know he was training Ace like,” Come on buddy … It’s one, two, three AND four!” @kandi’

A commenter posted: ‘I think Todd is auditioning for Soul Train or Dance Fever,’ and one fan said: ‘Todd been waiting on this moment to shine lol he in the back serious.’

