Kandi Burruss Doesn’t Understand Why Nene Leakes Has Beef With Her — Says She’s he Only One Who Wanted To Film With Her!

Kandi Burruss was one of the first of the Real Housewives of Atlanta ladies to make up with Nene Leakes. However, after watching Kandi’s confessionals and after show responses, Nene has declared war yet again.

According to the singer, the fun shade is no big deal and she doesn’t understand why the Glee alum has a problem with her.

She recently spoke to ET where she detailed how their feud started and what the others think about her and Kenya Moore’s constant battle.

‘I feel like she was starting it. Just gave people this sense of… just trying to get people [to think] I was coming for her during this season, when actually, I’m the only one who wanted to film with her at the beginning of the season. Like, I was the one who was trying to get everyone back on the same page with her. So, I don’t know how she changed that into trying to make people believe that I have something against her. I honestly feel like it’s just because I’m friends with Kenya.’

Speaking of Nene vs. Kenya — the cast is so over it.

‘I feel like everybody else is, like, we — honestly — we’re over and tired of [Kenya] and NeNe arguing with each other. It’s always one of them walking away so let’s just have a real conversation and try to do it without arguing. And then, you know, get to the bottom of whatever the drama is because to be honest with you, I’m still confused on where the beef originated, you know?’

Burruss also took the time to address critics who think that she always chooses Kenya’s side.

She brushes the criticism off because she and Kenya are actually pretty close in real life. She went on to say that people only know the villain side of the mother of one and not much of the real Kenya.



