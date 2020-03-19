kandi-burruss-confirms-her-self-confidence-by-responding-to-this-jaw-dropping-question-about-her-skin-color-after-sharing-this-beautiful-family-portrait

Kandi Burruss took to social media to reveal that, like most people on this planet, she is staying home and is trying to enjoy some time with the family amid the coronavirus spread.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and Xscape diva recently delighted her millions of followers by sharing a few pictures of her father, Titus Burruss Jr., another relative Branda Burruss, and her kids.

Kandi’s Instagram fans were happy to see grandpa Titus bonding with baby Blaze Tucker, who stole the spotlight with her smile and little Ace.

One of her social media followers who saw the sweet photo asked Kandi about her skin color. The person wondered: “How did u become so brown-skinned with to light parents ?”

Kandi was gracious enough to give a polite answer: “With genetics, you reach back sometimes. My mom’s father was a dark complexion, so I guess I got it from him. 🤷🏾‍♀️”

This backer shared: “You are sooooo beautiful! I cannot believe you replied to that query, but I have a feeling that it may have been ignorantly? Before. I happen to be very light like both of my grandpas while my mom was kind of butter pecan and daddy brown-skinned. We come in all flavors, but so what! I’d rather talk about the fact that you, dem babies your daddy and bonus mom are bonding. Also, you are the child of a strong mama and a daddy. That’s a whole dr. You’re blessed @kandi Be safe and be well🙏🏽🙏🏽.”

Another person explained: “I wondered about something similar, but I would never have the nerve to be that inquisitive. Beauty comes in all shades.😊”

This social media user wrote: “People are a trip sometimes I actually had people ask me where did my sons get their lighter complexion 😳 , but I just told them, my mom. My oldest did pick up my father’s darker complexion tho. That’s genetics for you.”

Another follower shared this point of view: “That’s what I also said it’s like.. why would you even ask that it sounded like being dark is bad? I’m very light-skinned, and both my kids are dark, and if anyone ever asked me that question, I would be angry.”

This expert stated: “It’s sad that in this day and age, people are so ignorant about basic genetics. HIGH SCHOOL BIOLOGY class would’ve taught them about dominant and recessive genes. It means everyone has DNA alleles. Dependent on which one presents itself is what that individual looks like. You are so smart and talented, Kandi. My wish for this next generation is for them to pick up more knowledge about science.”

Kandi is always in control.



