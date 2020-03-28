Kandi Burruss Celebrates Her Half Sister’s Birthday – Fans Are Surprised To See Rebekah

Kandi Burruss just surprised her fans when she wished a Happy Birthday to her half-sister, Rebekah. A lot of them did not even know that she has a sister and were shocked.

Check out the post that Kandi shared on her social media account.

Kandi is a bit older than her sister, but they look very much alike. The RHOA star showered Rebekah with love in her public post, and fans were impressed by the resemblance between these two.

Kandi’s sister, Rebekah, is wearing a short black long-sleeved dress that she paired with black flats.

Her naturally thick black can be seen flowing on her shoulders, and the lady’s appearance caught fans by surprise.

They were really shocked to see how much the two sisters look alike.

‘It’s my gorgeous little sister’s birthday! @rebekahvocals I hope you are enjoying your day. Love you! 🎂🎂🎂 Everybody give @rebekahvocals some bday love!’ Kandi captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘She really looks just like you! Happy Birthday 🎂!!!’ and another follower posted this: ‘Wow you guys look so much alike. These are some strong genes.’

A commenter wrote: ‘Yall look exactly alike and Riley is identical to her …wow!’ and someone else said: ‘At first I didn’t see the resemblance but this pic y’all are almost twinning 💕 ..hbd.’

Someone said: ‘HAPPY BIRTHDAY @rebekahvocals …… May you enjoy this day to the fullest!!!! 6ft away from anyone tho,’

A commenter wrote: ‘Omg 😍😍she look like a mix between @kandi and @monicadenise.’

Kandi and Todd Tucker also had a few words to tell their fans and IG followers about finance these days.

The whole world is living a financial crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic, which will probably get even harsher with time.

Kandi and Todd are spending their days at home, and the RHOA star has already advised her followers to do the same thing.



Post Views:

0





