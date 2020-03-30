kandi-burruss-and-todd-tucker-brought-up-daughter-riley’s-luxury-car-in-this-video,-and-they-are-slammed-for-it

Kandi Burruss is using her time while taking part in self-quarantine to help others. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and Xscape singer teamed up with her husband, Todd Tucker, and they filmed an interesting video where they gave out helpful financial tips.

The couple said that during the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, people should try to take advantage of banks that are offering a grace period and extension on car, mortgage, and student loans.

Kandi spoke about pushing back Riley’s car payments, (a Porsche Macan, which costs between $48,000 and $70,000), and one critic attacked her by saying: “How you have a car note? 😂😂😂 Mortgage? I don’t understand you guys that make millions and millions of dollars a year and don’t own sh&t.. ordinary people like myself are debt-free because I don’t buy what I can’t afford to pay for. If you want to help people preach that 🔥🔥🔥 don’t try to impress people with things you need to figure out how to pay for.. want to impress me 🔥🔥 show me the deed to your house and the titles to your cars, and I will show you mine ❤️❤️.”

Another commenter stated: “Kandi sitting there talking bout she pays the mortgage and all this BS. When she got all that damn Money, that makes no damn sense.”

This Defender shared: “She said a lease for her daughter’s car, which makes sense. I do believe she is not the only millionaire that pays on something which also keeps a line of excellent credit open for future investments. This is the problem with black people, and they are always throwing crap at each other. Good for you that you are debt-free now. You should show others how to be debt-free instead of trying to tear people down about their sh$t!

A fourth comment read: “It’s called leveraging when using other people’s money. Do you really think she doesn’t know anything about owning real estate outright? You sound really silly. Most rich people use other people’s money to build more assets. Read Rich Dad Poor Dad.”

This follower explained: “Please make sure you are careful when doing this with a mortgage. Right they will not charge you late fees or penalties; however, if you aren’t making payments, you are also not paying into escrow, so when your annual escrow analysis is complete, you will have a deficit and your payment will increase. I have been an exec in the mortgage industry for 20 years, and this is one of the things that has been brought up in our projections.”

Kandi is forever getting in trouble for that white SUV.



Post Views:

0





