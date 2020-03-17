Kandi Burruss And Her Husband Todd Tucker Are Hanging Out At Home With Their Kids – See The Sweet Family Photo

During these stressful times, Kandi Burruss chose to remain at home with her family. She just shared a photo with Todd Tucker, Ace Wells Tucker, Blaze Tucker and told her fans that they are hanging out around the house these days.

‘Hanging out with our mini me’s. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ @todd167 @acetucker @blazetucker,’ Kandi captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘loved your interview with Jenna and Hoda! Very informative!!’ and another follower gushed over Blaze: ‘She is definitely Kandi’s mini-me! Twinning!!’

One other follower also agreed that the kids are twinning with their parents: ‘Ace looks just like Todd and Blaze looks just like you,’ and someone else posted this: ‘She stole your whole face 😭 such a beautiful family!’

One follower gushed over Kandi’s family and posted this: ‘You have a beautiful family Kandi, your twin is such a cutie pie,’ and another fan said: ‘Ace looks so much like Riley!!! Beautiful family. ❤️It’

Someone else posted: ‘Ooooooh Blaze looking like her Daddy for real I’m this pic,’ and a follower wrote: ‘Continued happiness and success for you and your family! Love you @kandi ♥️♥️’

Kandi made it very clear that she will be hanging out at home these days after WHO declared that the coronavirus outbreak is a pandemic. She shared a photo in which she is together with her son, Ace Wells Tucker.

‘Sitting around with my favorite little guy @acetucker. Sidebar.. why do Ace’s feet look so big in this pic?!’ Kandi captioned her post.

A lot of people gushed over her and Todd’s son and they told Kandi that she is making the best choice by remaining at home during such a difficult time.

Things will definitely get better, but until then, there’s more to come, that’s for sure.

Remain tuned for more information on the coronavirus pandemic and stay safe!



