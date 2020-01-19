Home NEWS Kamya Punjabi shares glimpse of her wedding card

This will be Kamya Punjabi’s second marriage. She was earlier married to businessman Bunti Negi, but the two parted ways in 2013.

Kamya Punjabi, Shalabh Dangs

Kamya Punjabi, Shalabh DangsInstagram

Television actress Kamya Punjabi has shared a glimpse of herself and her to-be husband Shalabh Dangs wedding card.

Kamya, who has done shows like “Shakti”, “Tu Aashqui”, “Doli Armaano Ki” and a former contestant of reality show “Bigg Boss”, took to Instagram, where she shared a look of her wedding card.

She captioned the boomerang video: “Ganpati Bappa Moryaa #ShubhMangalKaSha”.

The clip currently has 18,235 likes on the photo sharing website.

Her friends from the industry congratulated her:

Gauhar Khan wrote: Congratulations.

Kavita Kaushik sent heart emojis.

Suchitra Pillai commented: yayy!

