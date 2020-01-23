‘kamal-nath-will-be-dragged-by-collar-if-he-addresses-delhi-rally’:-akali-dal-leader-sirsa-threatens-mp-cm

Detained priyanka Gandhi refuses to file bail bond in Uttar Pradesh













Congress leader Kamal Nath will be dragged out by his collar if he addresses a public rally in Delhi, Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president and Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Wednesday, January 22.

“We challenge the Congress party that in any case, Kamal Nath will not be allowed to address any public rally in any corner of Delhi. We will drag him by his collar and bring him down,” Sirsa told ANI.

Manjinder Singh SirsaIANS

“Kamal Nath will not be allowed to address any public rally in any corner of Delhi. We challenge Congress to try and send Kamal Nath on stage during public rally, then we will drag him down by pulling his collar.”

Levelling allegations on Kamal Nath for his alleged role in the 1984 Sikh riots in Delhi, Sirsa said, “Congress has been promoting the killers of Sikhs. Kamal Nath is also the killer of the 1984 Sikh riots. After much struggle against him, we managed to open his case. Congress repeatedly promoted him, sometimes by giving him a ticket, sometimes by becoming making him a minister.”

(With agency inputs.)