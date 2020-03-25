kamal-haasan-shows-willingness-to-convert-his-residence-as-a-hospital:-wins-the-internet!

|

Published: Wednesday, March 25, 2020, 21: 17 [IST]

Kamal Haasan, the Ulaganayakan of Tamil cinema has been extremely active in social media as the country is battling with COVID 19 pandemic. Recently, the senior actor won the internet with his gesture of humanity. Kamal Haasan recently took to social media to expressed his willingness to convert his residence to a hospital. The actor, who is the president of the political party Makkal Needhi Maiyam, stated that he is willing to convert his former residence to a temporary hospital for coronavirus infected patients if the Government approves. Kamal Haasan’s amazing gesture has won the hearts of the netizens, who are heaping praises over the actor now.