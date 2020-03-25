kamal-haasan-shows-willingness-to-convert-his-residence-as-a-hospital:-wins-the-internet!

|

Updated: Wednesday, March 25, 2020, 22: 12 [IST]

Kamal Haasan, the Ulaganayakan of Tamil cinema has been extremely active in social media as the country is battling with COVID 19 pandemic. Recently, the senior actor won the internet with his gesture of humanity. Kamal Haasan recently took to social media to expressed his willingness to convert his residence to a hospital. The actor, who is the president of the political party Makkal Needhi Maiyam, stated that he is willing to convert his former residence to a temporary hospital for coronavirus infected patients if the Government approves. Kamal Haasan’s amazing gesture has won the hearts of the netizens, who are heaping praises over the actor now. இந்த நெருக்கடி நேரத்தில் எளியோருக்கு பணி செய்ய மக்கள் நீதி மய்யத்தில் இருக்கும் மருத்துவர்களை கொண்டு, என் வீடாக இருந்த கட்டிடத்தை, தற்காலிகமாக எளிய மக்களுக்கான மருத்துவ மய்யமாக்கி,மக்களுக்கு உதவ நினைக்கிறேன்.அரசின் அனுமதி கிடைத்தால்,அதை செய்ய தயாராக காத்திருக்கிறேன்.

உங்கள் நான்

— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) March 25, 2020 Earlier, Kamal Haasan had declared that he would provide food for the people in need, through his official Twitter page. He had also urged the Government to not avoid the needs of the daily wage workers, and provide the necessary support for them. Recently, the Ulaganayakan had made headlines with his open letter to Narendra Modi, the honourable Prime Minister Of India. In the letter, he has urged the Prime Minister to provide aid to the people who cannot work from home like farmers, fishermen, etc. Kamal Haasan's open letter had won the internet and has been going viral on social media. When it comes to the professional front, Kamal Haasan will be next seen in the highly anticipated upcoming project Indian 2. The movie, which marks the comeback of Kamal-director Shankar duo after a long gap, is a sequel to the 1996-released blockbuster movie Indian. The shooting of the movie is currently discontinued due to the accident that happened on the sets and the coronavirus scare.