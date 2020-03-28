kamal-haasan-rubbishes-reports-of-being-home-quarantine-for-coronavirus

|

Published: Saturday, March 28, 2020, 14: 58 [IST]

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan has recently rubbished reports of being home quarantined by government officials for Novel Coronavirus. Apparently, a home quarantine sticker pasted outside his residence and office in Alwarpet confused fans about his well-being. Kamal Haasan, in a statement, said, “Based on the notice stuck outside my house, news has been spread saying that I have been quarantined. But, most of you already know that I have not been living there for the past few years and the Makkal Needhi Maiam party office has been functioning from there. So, the news that I have been quarantined is not true.” The notice outside Kamal Haasan’s office and residence reads that he’s been quarantined until April 4. “As a precautionary measure, I have undertaken social distancing as I requested the public too. I would again reemphasize all of us to undertake social distancing as a precautionary measure. I also request all news agencies to verify news before breaking it so that fake news does not get spread,” (sic) he added in the statement. Press Release regarding notice stuck at party headquarters.#MakkalNeedhiMaiam pic.twitter.com/cbLkDf9ULz

— Makkal Needhi Maiam | மக்கள் நீதி மய்யம் (@maiamofficial) March 28, 2020 The actor is following the government's order of social distancing to make himself and others safe from COVID-19. Kamal Haasan has also offered to convert his property into a hospital for Coronavirus patients. He said that he is waiting for the required clearance from the government to go ahead with his commitment. Talking about work, Kamal Haasan will next be seen in Shankar's directorial venture Indian 2. The sequel of Indian also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles. Indian 2 was in news earlier, due to the accident happened on the sets, in which three assistant directors died when a crane fell on them. The film is expected to hit the screens in 2021.