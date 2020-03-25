kamal-haasan-and-anushka-shetty-in-gautham-menon’s-next?

|

Updated: Thursday, March 26, 2020, 1: 56 [IST]

Kamal Haasan, the Ulaganayakan is all set to make a strong comeback to the Tamil film industry after a short break, with some highly promising projects in his kitty. If the reports are to be believed, Kamal Haasan might team up with Anushka Shetty, the renowned actress soon for the upcoming project directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. Recently, it was reported that the Ulaganayakan is planning to team up with Gautham Menon once again after the success of Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu, the 2006-released neo-noir action thriller. If the rumours are to be true, the duo is joining hands for the sequel of Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu. The director had revealed that he will definitely plan a sequel for the path-breaking crime thriller, of Kamal Haasan is ready to associate with him once again. The speculations regarding the duo's collaboration started doing rounds after Menon was spotted at Haasan's office recently for the discussions. The sources suggest that Anushka Shetty has been roped in to play the female lead in the project. If it happens, Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu 2 will mark the actress's first onscreen collaboration with Kamal Haasan. Anushka Shetty has earlier associated with Gautham Menon for the Thala Ajith starrer Yennai Arindhaal, which was released in 2015. Isari K Ganesh, the renowned producer is said to be bankrolling the Kamal Haasan-Gautham Menon project under his home banner Vels International. Even though both the Ulaganayakan and the filmmaker have not reacted to reports yet, the Tamil cinema audiences and the fans of the duo are extremely excited about the project. Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu, which was released in 2006, was originally written for the Malayalam superstar Mohanlal. The actor later opted out of the project due to his busy schedule and Kamal Haasan came on board to essay the character DCP Raghavan. Jyothika and Kamalinee Mukherji appeared as the female leads in the project, which has been considered as one of the finest cop films of Tamil cinema.