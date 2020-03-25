Kamal Haasan And Anushka Shetty In Gautham Menon’s Next?

Kamal Haasan, the Ulaganayakan is all set to make a strong comeback to the Tamil film industry after a short break, with some highly promising projects in his kitty. If the reports are to be believed, Kamal Haasan might team up with Anushka Shetty, the renowned actress soon for the upcoming project directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. Recently, it was reported that the Ulaganayakan is planning to team up with Gautham Menon once again after the success of Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu, the 2006-released neo-noir action thriller. If the rumours are to be true, the duo is joining hands for the sequel of Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu. The director had revealed that he will definitely plan a sequel for the path-breaking crime thriller, of Kamal Haasan is ready to associate with him once again. The speculations regarding the duo’s collaboration started doing rounds after Menon was spotted at Haasan’s office recently for the discussions. However, the duo has not reacted to the reports yet.

