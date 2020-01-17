kaley-cuoco-whizzes-around-rome-on-vespa-as-she-films-action-scenes-for-hbo-series-the-flight-attendant

Kaley Cuoco well and truly bid farewell to The Big Bang Theory as she threw herself into filming for The Flight Attendant.

The 34-year-old looked every inch the biker chick as she whizzed around Rome on a Vespa while shooting action scenes for the eight-part HBO series.

Clad in a belted leather khaki jacket and chic black trousers, our girl completed her look with a helmet, because safety first and that.

She clung on to Italian actor Alberto Frezza, who steered their scooter through the Piazza Navona, a square in the historical centre of Rome.

Not a bad day’s work, ey, Kaley?

In between looking moody and suspenseful, the pair managed to sneak in a couple of grinning selfies because did you even ride a scooter if you didn’t take a photo on it?

The Flight Attendant marks Kaley’s first big project since The Big Bang Theory ended its 12-year legacy in 2019.

In the series, she plays Cassandra Bowden, an air hostess who wakes up in a hotel room with the worst hangover of her life after a night out in Dubai.

And to make her morning from hell even more unbearable, there’s a dead body beside her and she has a sneaking suspicion she may know what happened to the corpse.

Grim.

Kaley headed to Italy earlier this week to film the drama and admitted she’s been trying – and failing – to learn Italian over the Christmas holidays.

In between shooting, the actress proved she’s fitting into the Italian way of life by drinking plenty of non-fat lattes and going shopping.

Sharing a snap of herself posing glamorously next to her pal, who was weight down with bags, she wrote: ‘I love Rome!!!!!

‘(@emmamadelineross carrying all my shopping bags and miscellaneous crap while I enjoy my nonfat latte ) #pooremma #emmadontquit.’

The Flight Attendant is expected to land on HBO Max in 2020.





