Kaley Cuoco whizzes around Rome on Vespa as she films action scenes for HBO series The Flight Attendant

Kaley Cuoco well and truly bid farewell to The Big Bang Theory as she threw herself into filming for The Flight Attendant.

The 34-year-old looked every inch the biker chick as she whizzed around Rome on a Vespa while shooting action scenes for the eight-part HBO series.

Clad in a belted leather khaki jacket and chic black trousers, our girl completed her look with a helmet, because safety first and that.

She clung on to Italian actor Alberto Frezza, who steered their scooter through the Piazza Navona, a square in the historical centre of Rome.

Not a bad day’s work, ey, Kaley?

In between looking moody and suspenseful, the pair managed to sneak in a couple of grinning selfies because did you even ride a scooter if you didn’t take a photo on it?

The Flight Attendant marks Kaley’s first big project since The Big Bang Theory ended its 12-year legacy in 2019.

In the series, she plays Cassandra Bowden, an air hostess who wakes up in a hotel room with the worst hangover of her life after a night out in Dubai.

And to make her morning from hell even more unbearable, there’s a dead body beside her and she has a sneaking suspicion she may know what happened to the corpse.

Grim.

Kaley headed to Italy earlier this week to film the drama and admitted she’s been trying – and failing – to learn Italian over the Christmas holidays.

In between shooting, the actress proved she’s fitting into the Italian way of life by drinking plenty of non-fat lattes and going shopping.

Sharing a snap of herself posing glamorously next to her pal, who was weight down with bags, she wrote: ‘I love Rome!!!!!

‘(@emmamadelineross carrying all my shopping bags and miscellaneous crap while I enjoy my nonfat latte ) #pooremma #emmadontquit.’

The Flight Attendant is expected to land on HBO Max in 2020.


