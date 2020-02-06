Kaleidoscope line-up 2020: Groove Armada, Fun Lovin' Criminals and more confirmed for Ally Pally festival

Going Out in London Discover

Your guide to what’s hot in London

Groove Armada, Fun Lovin’ Criminals and Norman Jay MBE have been revealed as part of the line-up for this year’s Kaleidoscope.

The one-day festival is set to return to the grounds of Alexandra Palace on July 25, with a bill comprising music, comedy, spoken word and more.

Veteran dance duo Groove Armada head up the live music contingent, with genre-hoppers Fun Lovin’ Criminals also set to perform.

Elsewhere, there will be sets from House Gospel Choir, Lauren Laverne and Matt Jam Lamont, among others.

Reginald D Hunter, Phil Wang, Ed Gamble and Sophie Duker will be on hand to provide the laughs, with Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh also among the speakers.

Elsewhere, there will be immersive theatre courtesy of RIFT, a takeover from Homerton venue The Glory and more.

The European music festivals worth travelling for this summer

How to get tickets for Kaleidoscope festival 2020

Tickets will go on sale at 9am on Friday February 7, with prices starting at £39.50. They will be available to buy here.

Kaleidoscope 2020 line-up

Groove Armada

Fun Lovin’ Criminals

House Gospel Choir

Mr Wilson’s Second Liners

Norman Jay MBE

Lauren Laverne

Matt Jam Lamont

The Glory ft. Jonny Woo & John Sizzle

Hip Hop Karaoke

Soho Radio

Irvine Welsh

Reginald D Hunter

Ed Gamble

Phil Wang

Sophie Duker

Jayde Adams

RIFT Theatre

Family Area

Chicken Shed