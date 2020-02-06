Kaleidoscope line-up 2020: Groove Armada, Fun Lovin' Criminals and more confirmed for Ally Pally festival
Groove Armada, Fun Lovin’ Criminals and Norman Jay MBE have been revealed as part of the line-up for this year’s Kaleidoscope.
The one-day festival is set to return to the grounds of Alexandra Palace on July 25, with a bill comprising music, comedy, spoken word and more.
Veteran dance duo Groove Armada head up the live music contingent, with genre-hoppers Fun Lovin’ Criminals also set to perform.
Elsewhere, there will be sets from House Gospel Choir, Lauren Laverne and Matt Jam Lamont, among others.
Reginald D Hunter, Phil Wang, Ed Gamble and Sophie Duker will be on hand to provide the laughs, with Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh also among the speakers.
Elsewhere, there will be immersive theatre courtesy of RIFT, a takeover from Homerton venue The Glory and more.
How to get tickets for Kaleidoscope festival 2020
Tickets will go on sale at 9am on Friday February 7, with prices starting at £39.50. They will be available to buy here.
Kaleidoscope 2020 line-up
Groove Armada
Fun Lovin’ Criminals
House Gospel Choir
Mr Wilson’s Second Liners
Norman Jay MBE
Lauren Laverne
Matt Jam Lamont
The Glory ft. Jonny Woo & John Sizzle
Hip Hop Karaoke
Soho Radio
Irvine Welsh
Reginald D Hunter
Ed Gamble
Phil Wang
Sophie Duker
Jayde Adams
RIFT Theatre
Family Area
Chicken Shed