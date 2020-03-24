kalash-will-always-remain-close-to-my-heart:-aparna-dixit

Enchanting beauty Aparna Dixit, who is best known for her outstanding performances in shows like Kalash, Mahabharat, Bepanah Pyarr and Yeh Dil Sun Raha Hai, has had a great journey in the industry.

The actress is currently part of Pyaar Ki Luka Chuppi which airs on Dangal TV.

In conversation with IWMBuzz.com, Aparna spoke about her show, challenges and more…

Excerpts





How has your experience been working for the show Pyaar Ki Luka Chuppi?

Pyaar Ki Luka Chuppi which airs on Dangal TV is a show closest to me and I am honoured to be a part of it. I play the character of Srishti who is an educated small-town girl with values. She is extremely talented but when it comes to love and family, she is emotional and thinks only from her heart, which made her a relatable character in life. My experience has been great. I am having a wonderful time shooting, thanks to my supportive co-actors who are fun to work with.

What makes the show different from other shows?

Pyaar Ki Luka Chuppi essays a unique love story. Generally, we have seen how two people meet and fall in love, but in our show, Srishti (Aparna Dixit) and Sarthak (Rahul Sharma) are already in love and get married. The storyline revolves around the situation where two people who are immensely in love, fall apart after marriage due to different mindsets and thoughts. The show emphasizes the importance of maintaining a balance between ambitions and relationships, which according to me is the most common issue that people are facing nowadays.

What has been your biggest learning from the industry?

In an industry like ours, it is of utmost importance to be ready for any sort of hard work. It is essential for an artist to be patient and honest with their work. One must respect people not for their position but for the person they are.





Who has been supportive throughout the journey?

It goes without saying, my family! The way my mother supports me and feels happy about each step I take, the pride in my father’s eyes and the happiness on my brother’s face is all that has kept me going. They have always been super supportive of all the decisions that I have made and the phases that I have gone through.

Which has been the challenging phase in your life?

Life throws challenges at you all the time, but it is up to us on how to deal with it. I consider challenges to be a part of my beautiful journey and thus make an effort to live contentedly in whatever circumstances I am in. With passing times, I have realized that the phase where you feel life is challenging you, those stories become the most special ones to narrate in the future.

Which is your favourite character that you have played in your career?

My most challenging and most close to my heart project was ‘Kalash’. I loved the graph that my character, Devika had to portray in that show. I got to play various shades and try different looks.





How has been your bond with Rahul Sharma?

Rahul has been an amazing friend and a supportive co-actor. We bonded well right from the first day of the shoot, which is evident through our on-screen chemistry. Work doesn’t seem like work, because we enjoy performing together.





Any plans to work on the web again?

I have already done a web series called ‘Unafraid’ written by Vikram sir (Vikram Bhatt) which is available on the Viu app. It was a different experience shooting for a web series and will look forward to work on more web series if given a nice script.

Any message for the audience?

Considering the tough times, my message to the audience is to stay safe, be and responsible. We will definitely come out of this phase successfully. Also, I’d like to thank everyone for following my shows, loving my work and flooding my posts with positive comments.