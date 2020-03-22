kalamazoo-county-asks-for-sewn-face-masks

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo County leaders are asking anyone who knows how to sew to make and donate face masks to the community to prepare for the outbreak.

Officials say the donated face masks would be distributed upon request to community partners that work with high risk, vulnerable populations such as first responders, hospitals, shelters, long-term care facilities and other front-line staff.

While Kalamazoo County doesn’t have a confirmed COVID-19 patient, the number of cases has dramatically spiked in Michigan.

Throughout the country, health care officials have sounded the alarm of the shortage of medical supplies needed to respond to the pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers fabric masks an option when other supplies are exhausted.

Here is what you need to know if you plan on making a mask: