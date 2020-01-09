kajol:-was-pregnant-during-kabhi-khushi-kabhi-gham,-but-had-a-miscarriage

Highlights of Ajay Devgn’s Baadshaho













In a detailed post on the social media page Humans of Bombay, Kajol has spoken up about the bond she shares with husband Ajay, their marital lives, successes and failures. Kajol and Ajay Devgn are busy promoting their film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which is scheduled to release on Friday.

Talking about how she met Ajay Devgn and their first reaction towards each-other, Kajol said, “We met 25 years ago, on the sets of Hulchul–I was ready for the shot & asked, ‘Where’s my hero?’ Someone pointed him out–he was broodily sitting in a corner. So 10 minutes before I met him, I bitched about him!”

“We began talking on set and became friends. I was dating someone at the time and so was he–I’ve even complained about my then-boyfriend to him! Soon, we both broke up with our significant others. Neither of us proposed–it was understood that we were to be together. It went from hand-holding to a lot more before we knew it!” she added.

“We used to go for dinners and so many drives–he lived in Juhu and I, in South Bombay, so half our relationship was in the car! My friends warned me about him–he had quite a reputation. But he was different with me–that’s all I knew,” she stated about how their relationship grew with time.

About marriage and honeymoon

Elaborating on their wedding and honeymoon, Kajol said, “We’d been dating for 4 years, when we decided to get married. His parents were on board, but my dad didn’t talk to me for 4 days. He wanted me to focus on my career, but I was firm and he eventually came around. Again, there was no proposal–we just knew we wanted to spend our lives together.”

“We got married at home & gave the media the wrong venue–we wanted it to be our day. We had a Punjabi ceremony & a Marathi one! I remember, during the pheras Ajay was desperately trying to get the pandit to hurry up & even tried to bribe him!”

“I wanted a long honeymoon–so we travelled to Sydney, Hawaii, Los Angeles… But 5 weeks into it, he fell sick & said, ‘Baby, book me on the next flight home!’ We were supposed to do Egypt, but we cut it short,” she added.

Two miscarriages

“Over time, we began planning to have kids. I was pregnant during K3G, but had a miscarriage. I was in the hospital that day–the film had done so well, but it wasn’t a happy time. I had another miscarriage after that–it was tough. But eventually, it worked out–we had Nysa & Yug and our family’s complete,” she said.

“We’ve been through so much–we’ve formed our own company, Ajay’s on his 100th film and every day we’re building something new. Life with him is content–we’re not too romantic or anything–we care for each other. If I’m thinking idiotic things, it’ll come out of my mouth without a filter & vice versa. Like right now I’m thinking that he owes me a trip to Egypt!”