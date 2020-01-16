kajol,-shruti-haasan,-neha-dhupia,-shivani-raghuvanshi-cast-in-priyanka-banerjee’s-short-film-devi;-see-first-look

The first look of Kajol’s next project is out. Titled Devi, the short film also features a sprawling all-women ensemble cast, including Shruti Haasan, Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Bharva, Sandhya Mhatre, Rama Joshi, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Yashashwini Dayama.

Directed by Priyanka Banerjee, the project for Large Short Films revolves around nine oppressed women from different strata of society, reports Mid-Day. It has been reportedly shot in a span of two days.

Check out the first look poster here

#Kajol, #ShrutiHaasan, #NehaDhupia, #NeenaKulkarni, #MuktaBarve, #SandhyaMhatre, #RamaJoshi, #ShivaniRaghuvanshi and #YashaswiniDayama… #FirstLook of short film #Devi… Directed by Priyanka Banerjee… Produced by Electric Apples Entertainment for Large Short Films. pic.twitter.com/Q4F0m3EH5k — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 16, 2020

This is the first time Kajol will be part of a short film. Speaking about selecting Devi as her forthcoming venture, Kajol tells the publication she could not have chosen a better film than Devi. “My character, Jyoti, is vastly different from me, but uncannily, we share a lot of similarities. In today’s times when gender discrimination, abuse, and violence are being spoken about vociferously, films like Devi are far more relevant,” she says.

The report further goes on to say the film has a majority female crew, barring only producers Niranjan Iyengar and Ryan Stephen, and art director Sriram Iyengar.

Devi will also mark Shruti Haasan’s foray into the digital space. While interacting with Filmfare, Shruti says the movie is “disturbingly poignant,” which is why she signed it. “We often talk about sisterhood, and how women need to stand with each other. Devi highlights that aspect in such a lovely way, with such a powerful message,” she adds.

While Kajol was last seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, playing the role of Tanhaji’s wife, Haasan has returned to films after a gap of two years. The actress, who took a break from films to focus on her music career, will be back on the screens with Ravi Teja-starrer cop film Krack.

Updated Date: Jan 16, 2020 12: 46: 11 IST