kajol-puts-ajay-devgn,-salman-on-lie-detector-test-as-khan-claims-he’s-still-a-virgin

Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, KajolTwitter

By now, everyone has a clue about Salman Khan and the women he dated in the past. Though the Dabangg Khan has been in relationships in the past and many times he was very close to getting married but it just didn’t work out. And Salman has always maintained that despite being in relationships, he is still a virgin. But many people don’t believe this including Ajay Devgn and Kajol who decided to put him on a lie detector test.

As Ajay and Kajol are currently on a promotional spree, the power couple reached the sets of Bigg Boss 13 to promote their upcoming film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. And it wouldn’t be possible that Salman would let his old friends leave the show without involving them in quirky activities.

But this time around, the tables were turned as Kajol, who looked in a naughty mood, made Ajay Devgn and Salman take the lie detector test while answering her questions. First, Kajol made her husband Ajay sit on ‘sach ki kursi’ (The truth chair). To which, Ajay shared an animated reaction of a helpless husband which cracked Kajol up.

Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, KajolTwitter

Next to go was Salman Khan who was about to get grilled by Kajol. She asked Salman, “Kya aapki paanch se kum girlfriends reh chuki hai? (Have you had less than five girlfriends?)” But before Salman could answer the question, Ajay interjected, “Ek time pe ya poori zindagi mein? (At the same time or in his lifetime?)”

To this, Salman Khan replied, “You know, throughout my whole life, I must have had only five girlfriends.” Ajay again interjected and teased him that despite all of this, Salman keeps saying on national television that he is still a virgin. To which, Salman replied, “Yes, I am. In the term I am not married.”

Kajol grills husband Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 13Twitter

Kajol was not ready to buy Salman’s justification. “Big lie! I don’t believe this. Yeh machine bhi nahi maan raha hai (Even the machine is not buying this.)” Kajol said while laughing her ass off.

Take a look.