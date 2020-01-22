kajol-or-kareena?-who-will-rajkumar-hirani-pair-opposite-srk-in-his-next?

Instagram

Seeing Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol opposite each other has never been less than a visual treat to the fans and catching them yet again in cinemas wouldn’t be something to miss out. Much to the joy of film buffs, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani might bring the pair together again after five years in his next outing. However, the chances are there that Kareena Kapoor Khan might also be approached for the role.

If a source cited by Bollywood Hungama is to be trusted, Kareena has been signed for the part but Hirani is still up to bring together the iconic SRK- Kajol duo on screen.

“While there have been reports that Kareena Kapoor Khan has been signed, the filmmaker is apparently keen to cast the Shah Rukh-Kajol pair together in his next movie after Sanju. It’s an exciting combination and while the director has worked with Kareena before in 3 Idiots, he is keen to cast Kajol as Hirani hasn’t worked with her before,” said the source.

Movie to be a romantic story

Shedding light on the subject of the movie, the insider disclosed, “It’s a mature, intense love story of a couple who discovers love again and both Hirani and SRK are keen for Kajol came on board for this project.”

While the confusion over which actress to cast is looming over Hirani’s head, SRK seems inclined towards Kajol and has also talked to her about the script which she too loved, as per the source.

“The script is still being finalised and while it will take some time before a proper narration happens and the modalities are worked out (including dates), Kajol may do the movie,” added the insider.

SRK-Kajol in ‘Dilwale’

The exemplary pair was last brought together by Rohit Shetty in 2015 in ‘Dilwale’ after a gap of five years. They have worked together in the 2010 film ‘My Name is Khan’. If Kajol and Shah Rukh appear together in a Hirani movie, it will probably be the announcement of the year as the explosive combo will be a treat to watch!

On the other hand, SRK has also worked with Kareena in films like ‘Ra.One’ which didn’t do a great business at the box office. They have also acted opposite each other in ‘Don’, ‘Asoka’, ‘Billu’ among others.

However, if SRK is cast opposite Kajol in this upcoming film, chances are that he might see a hit after years of delivering flops (Jab Harry Met Seja, Zero etc.)