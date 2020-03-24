kajal-aggarwal-to-team-up-with-vijay-again-for-thuppakki-2!

|

Published: Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 19: 37 [IST]

Vijay is currently all set to kickstart his 65th outing in Tamil cinema, which has been tentatively titled as Thalapathy 65. The project, which is said to be a sequel to the 2012-released Thuppakki, might get titled as Thuppakki 2. Reportedly, popular actress Kajal Aggarwal is all set to reunite with Vijay for the project. As per the latest updates, Kajal Aggarwal who appeared in the role of Nisha, the female lead in Thuppakki, will reprise her character in the sequel Thuppakki 2 as well. Vijay and Kajal onscreen chemistry in the AR Murugadoss directed project was highly appreciated by the audiences. The fans are now waiting to witness the duo’s on-screen chemistry once again in Thalapathy 65. After the great success of Thuppakki, Vijay and Kajal Aggarwal had shared the screen in the 2014-released Nesan project Jilla and Mersal, the 2017-released Atlee directorial. Thalapathy 65, which will also mark Kajal Aggarwal’s second collaboration with the renowned filmmaker AR Murugadoss, is expected to have an official launch very soon.