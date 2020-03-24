kajal-aggarwal-to-synergy-with-vijay-for-thuppakki-2-again!

|

Updated: Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 19: 52 [IST]

Vijay happens to be ready to kickstart his 65th outing in Tamil cinema, which includes been tentatively titled as Thalapathy 65. The project, that is reported to be a sequel to the 2012-released Thuppakki, could easily get titled as Thuppakki 2. Reportedly, popular actress Kajal Aggarwal is ready to reunite with Vijay for the project. According to the most recent updates, Kajal Aggarwal who appeared in the role of Nisha, the feminine lead in Thuppakki, will reprise her character in the sequel Thuppakki 2 aswell. Kajal and vijay onscreen chemistry in the AR Murugadoss directed project was highly appreciated by the audiences. The fans are actually waiting to witness the duo’s on-screen chemistry once more in Thalapathy 65. After the great success of Thuppakki, Vijay and Kajal Aggarwal had shared the screen in the 2014-released Nesan project Jilla and Mersal, the 2017-released Atlee directorial. Thalapathy 65, which will also mark Kajal Aggarwal’s second collaboration with the renowned filmmaker AR Murugadoss, is expected to have an official launch very soon. Thalapathy Vijay is joining hands with hitmaker AR Murugadoss for the fourth time in his career for Thuppakki 2. Sun Pictures, the renowned production banner is bankrolling the anticipated project highly. Vijay-Murugadoss duo has earlier teamed up for the blockbuster films Thuppakki, Kaththi, and Sarkar, which were released in 2012, 2014, and 2018, respectively. If the reports are to be true, Thalapathy 65 will start rolling by the end of April 2020, after the Tamil film industry involves its normal routine following the coronavirus shutdown back. Reportedly, the makers are preparing to reveal the title officially, star cast, and technical crew of Thuppakki 2, along with a first look poster, right before the project continues on the floor. Also Read: Sudha Kongara To Join Hands With Ajith, After Getting Rejected By Vijay?