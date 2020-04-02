kajal-aggarwal-signed-chinrajeevi’s-acharya-without-reading-the-script?

|

Updated: Thursday, April 2, 2020, 18: 05 [IST]

Kajal Aggarwal is playing the female lead in Koratala Siva’s much-awaited directorial venture Acharya is known to all. Starring Chiranjeevi in the lead, the makers had initially signed Trishna Krishnan for the role. But the actress backed off from the project not too long ago citing creative differences. After considering several options, Kajal was finally brought on board. However, now we hear that the Mersal heroine actually gave her nod to the movie without even hearing or reading the script. Yes, that’s right. According to a report in gulte.com, when Siva got in touch with Kajal regarding the role, she apparently said yes without asking anything about the story or her character. In fact, the same report states that she is going to sign a Tamil film opposite Thalapathy Vijay as well without getting into the details of the script. While most A-list actresses in Tollywood prefer reading a bound script before signing the film, it seems Kajal doesn’t want to follow the same path. Maybe the 34-year-old is signing back-to-back movies to ensure she has enough work on her plate as there is already a buzz in the industry that Kajal’s career has hit rock bottom. Also, many heroines are not signing any new films currently, as the country is in lockdown due to the Coronavirus crisis. Plus, they are waiting for the situation to improve so that they can wrap up their shoot schedules which have been halted for now. And as for Kajal Aggarwal, she is taking advantage of this scenario and trying to bag big projects. Well, let’s hope her strategy doesn’t backfire and instead, works in her favour. Kajal Aggarwal To Team Up With Vijay Again For Thuppakki 2!