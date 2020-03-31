Kaisi Yeh Yaarian’s Manik-Nandini Vs Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai’s Sameer-Naina? Iconic ROMANTIC chemistry you miss the most

Kaisi Yeh Yaarian was one of the best youth-related romantic television show. It was loved by a lot of teenagers and Manik and Nandini’s romance in the show was the favourite part for sure. Well, the characters played by Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor made the chemistry seem extremely real. The small moments made it seem real and we could watch them together all day long. We really miss all the iconic romantic moments they had on the show which gave us butterflies in our stomach.

On the contrary, we have Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, another college-based romantic show. The lead couple Sameer-Naina played by Randeep Rai and Ashi Singh won people’s hearts in no time. The romantic moments between the couple in the show was something really cute and seemed extremely real. The sizzling chemistry of the couple made the romance seem real. The sweet fights, making up, holding hands everything felt romantic and we really miss the show and those moments and would love to see those scenes again on a repeat for sure.

Which lead couple’s romantic moments from the college-romance shows do you miss the most? Manik and Nandini from Kaisi Yeh Yaarian or Sameer and Naina from Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai.

Vote here.