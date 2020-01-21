kagiso-rabada-apologises-to-south-africa-team-mate-after-being-banned-for-final-england-test

South Africa bowler Kagiso Rabada has apologised for letting his team-mates down after he was banned for the final Test against England.

The Proteas need to win Friday’s finale in Johannesburg to draw the series but will be without star bowler Rabada following his overzealous celebration to Joe Root’s dismissal of day one of the third Test in Port Elizabeth.

Rabada screamed in front of Root after dismissing the England captain and was subsequently handed his fourth demerit point over the last two years and therefore banned for one match.

‘It can’t keep happening because I am letting the team down and I am letting myself down,’ said Rabada, who has taken 14 wickets in the series. ‘That is why it hurts so much.

‘It is something that I didn’t expect, but whether it was the right thing or the wrong thing to ban me, the reality is that I am banned.

‘I have every belief in anyone who is going to come into my spot, that they have the potential to knock anyone over.

‘I guess it gives me a chance to work on my game, and gives me a chance to have a bit of a rest.’

South Africa won the first Test in Centurion by more than 100 runs but go into the final match trailing 2-1 after England’s dominant victories in Cape Town and Port Elizabeth.

Joe Root’s side clinched an emphatic innings-and-53-run victory in the third Test and Proteas captain Faf du Plessis admitted the absence of Rabada for the finale would be a ‘huge loss’.

‘It’s a big frustration and disappointment,’ Du Plessis admitted. ‘He’s our best bowler and it’s not the first time we’ve lost him in a crucial match.

‘He will be a huge loss but we’ve got to accept it and regroup.’

England are considering recalling fast bowler Jofra Archer for the final Test. The World Cup and Ashes hero could replace Sam Curran at the Wanderers.

MORE: Joe Root hails ‘wonderful’ Ollie Pope after England thump South Africa

MORE: Faf du Plessis dismisses retirement rumours after heavy England defeat





