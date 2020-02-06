kacey-musgraves-launches-slow-burn-candle-with-brand-boy-smells

The hottest luxury and A List news

Kacey Musgraves is best known as a Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter, but the all-around It girl also revealed she’s launching a candle inspired by her song Slow Burn with brand Boy Smells.

Ahead of New York Fashion Week on February 5th, the 31-year-old invited editors and influencers to Public Arts at the Public Hotel.

Musgraves’ candle, Slow Burn, provided lighting throughout the space alongside plenty of glittering disco balls. She and Boy Smells co-founder Matthew Herman were in attendance and stood against a sunset backdrop to introduce the scent.

“I discovered Boy Smells in a little store around the corner from my house in Nashville, and I just became a big fan,” Musgraves said of how the idea for creating her own candle came about. “I slid into their DMs one day, and said, ‘Hey, we should collab, it would be really fun.’ And they were down.”

Housed in sunset-inspired ombré glass, Slow Burn blends smokey notes like incense and black pepper with brighter pairings like raspberry to capture the ‘scentiment’ (as Musgraves calls it) of her song by the same name.

“I remember the faint smell of a fire burning somewhere in the distance – kind of drifting by – and getting two seconds to just take a breath and find a moment of zen within the chaos of the last couple of crazy years,” Musgraves recalled. She based the smell on the lyrics of her song and her mindset when she wrote it for her 2018 album, Golden Hour.

“I was involved in selecting every ingredient and detail, and I’m so proud of the final product,” Musgraves said.

Finer details of the candle include a play on her lyrics ‘born in a hurry’ with ‘burn in a hurry’ inscribed in the interior lining of the box. “I hope you enjoy it as much as I do,” she added.

The candle is currently available on the Boy Smells website and retails at $39.