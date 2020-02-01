Kacey Musgraves co-chairs Young Collectors Night at New York's Winter Armory Show

The hottest luxury and A List news

Thursday’s Young Collectors Night at the Winter Show finished off a busy January for New York City’s socialites.

More than 700 fashionistas, socialites, influencers, philanthropists and art mavens filed into the Park Avenue Armory to view the fair’s offerings (think a lot of cool antiques and art) while mingling and sipping cocktails from the bar/DJ booth where DJ Alix Brown played old-school crowd pleasers.

The evening, benefiting East Side House Settlement, was definitely the place to see and be seen – the fashion game was on point even with the low temperatures. What brought out so many glamorous young people on a gloomy Thursday? “It’s an escape from the dreary cold and winter humdrum. The Winter Show brightens up the cold winter days, with all the colors, shapes and art,” Chef Stephanie Nass said. “It’s just so fun.”

(Brendon Cook/BFA.com)



Indeed, it was destined to be a glamorous evening with Kacey Musgraves serving as Honorary Co-Chair, a veritable hotlist of interior design world names acting as co-chairs, and creative direction by British artist Luke Edward Hall.

(Zach Hilty/BFA.com)



Actor Tom Sturridge, fashion photographer Sophie Elgort, artist Shantell Martin, Princess Noor Pahlavi, Larry Milstein, TK Wonder, Internet sensation Caroline Calloway, and more were all spotted in the crowd.

(Zach Hilty/BFA.com)



Click to see some scenes from the stylish evening. If you’re keen to visit The Winter Show (all ticket sales and revenue benefit East Side House’s community efforts), The Fair is open through the weekend, closing on Sunday, February 2, 2020.