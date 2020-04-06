K-POP star Kim Jaejoong created panic among his fans with his coronavirus April Fool’s prank. Check out the full story in this article.

“I have contracted Coronavirus. It was careless of me to live disregarding all of the cautions provided by the government and those around me…”, an excerpt from K-Pop Star Kim Jaejoong’s Instagram post on 1st April which led to the brouhaha in the K-Pop fandom. That single post gave his 1.9 Million followers a mini heart attack!

But a few hours later Kim Jaejoong revealed that it was just a prank. He thanked his angsty fans for showing concern and told them that he played the prank to spread awareness about the Pandemic. “I don’t think of this as an April Fool’s prank…I wanted to tell you that protecting yourself is protecting the precious people around you,” read his edited post.

The netizens went berserk arguing whether it was just a silly gimmick or an actual move to spread awareness. Some are really upset with him saying he has failed to understand the gravity of the situation. Some others said that are plenty of other ways to spread awareness.

“Your jokes are not funny man. You know thousands of humans out there are victims of the corona virus?? So be careful if you want to make a joke, because we will never know what will happen in the future, who will be sick next. I dont blame the people who blaspheme you, I just hope you can be aware and careful with your words. Lets pray that they recover quickly and the world returns to normal🙏” commented an Instagram account holder.

About 9,887 positive cases of Corona have been reported in South Korea, 165 people have died and 5,567 have recovered. The situation was pretty dire until last week in South Korea. The number of positive cases has dropped compared to earlier. Although, the East Asian country is still battling.