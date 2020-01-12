k-pop-star-joohoney-to-take-a-break-from-monsta-x-due-to-‘anxiety-symptoms’

MONSTA X member Joohoney will be taking a break from the group due to anxiety.

The rapper’s agency Starship Entertainment announced the news on Twitter on Sunday in a statement written in Korean and English.

Starship explained that the star had been suffering from ‘anxiety symptoms’ and had ‘visited multiple professional medical institutions’.

It was decided that plenty of rest is key to him getting back on his feet.

Starship said: ‘Joohoney recently visited multiple professional medical institutions for accurate diagnosis regarding anxiety symptoms.

‘The results of the examination showed that due to anxiety symptoms, sufficient rest and stability are essential for him to make a full recovery.

‘We have had a thorough discussion with Joohoney and MONSTA X members, and have decided to take continuous treatment and stability which focus on the restoration of Joohoney.’

[#MONSTA_X]

몬스타엑스 주헌 관련 안내드립니다. pic.twitter.com/8BzC2jmo9l — 몬스타엑스_MONSTA X (@OfficialMonstaX) January 12, 2020

The statement went on: ‘We ask for the understanding of the fans, as we have decided to suspend temporarily further activities to improve the artist’s health condition. We promise to do our best to give him all the support for his recovery.

‘Joohoney’s return will be based on his recovery status and professional opinion, which will also be conducted through careful consultation with Joohoney and the members.

‘We sincerely apologise for the concern we have caused to Joohoney’s fans who always show him love.

‘We will continue to do our best to maintain the health of MONSTA X members.’

Joohoney previously missed the 34th Golden Disc Awards and the V Heartbeat Year End Party.

MONSTA X has been promoting as six members – Joohoney, Shownu, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Minhyuk and I.M – after singer Wonho quit the boy group last year.

They are set to release their English-language album All About Luv in February.





