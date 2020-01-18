k-pop-sensation-bts-drops-first-single-black-swan-from-seventh-studio-album-map-of-the-soul:-7

A week after BTS announced its seventh studio album titled Map of the Soul: 7, the Korean pop boy-band has dropped the first single, ‘Black Swan,’ from their upcoming album.
The video of the song, which released on Friday, already has 13 million views on YouTube.
Check out the song here
#BTS #방탄소년단 #MAP_OF_THE_SOUL_7
Art Film performed by MN Dance Company
(https://t.co/6xuqYJGCLG)#BlackSwan
— BigHit Entertainment (@BigHitEnt) January 17, 2020
According to a press release by BTS’ management Big Hit Entertainment, Black Swan is “a confession of an artist, who has truly learned what music means to himself.”
Earlier, BTS dropped a teaser of rapper Suga’s new solo song with the trailer of Map of the Soul: 7.
The video of ‘Black Swan’ does not feature any members of the group. Instead, the song is accompanied by an intricate dance performance, executed by seven members of Slovenia’s MN Dance Company.
Thanking BTS for “promoting the art of dance, and bringing it closer to people,” MN Dance company shared a post on Instagram
Check it out here
James Corden has now announced BTS will perform ‘Black Swan’ live on The Late Late Show With James Corden on 28 January.
Check out the announcement here
Thrilled to announce @BTS_twt returns to the #LateLateShow on January 28 to perform “Black Swan”! pic.twitter.com/1oNVIxsgQx
— The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) January 17, 2020
Map of the Soul: 7 is slated to release on 21 February.
BTS is the first K-pop group to top charts in the US and Britain, having performed a string of sold-out shows in Los Angeles, Paris, and London’s Wembley Stadium. South Korean performers such as Psy — whose 2012 hit Gangnam Style became the first video to top a billion views on YouTube — have previously broken into Western markets, but none have achieved BTS’ sustained success.
The floppy-haired musicians, all in their 20s, and often sporting earrings and lipstick, appeal to a generation that feels comfortable with gender fluidity and social media among others.
In August last year, BTS’ agency announced the band members will take a ‘long-term break’ from the music scene.
(With inputs from Agence France-Presse)
Updated Date: Jan 18, 2020 12: 31: 34 IST
