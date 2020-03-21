K. Michelle opens up on ‘stressful’ IVF process amid coronavirus outbreak

K. Michelle is having an especially hard time dealing with the coronavirus outbreak and she took to social media to reveal why.
The singer/ reality star who is undergoing IVF treatment in hopes of having a baby girl via surrogate opened up about how hard the process has been on her mental health.

She revealed she’s seeing a doctor who specializes in “designer babies,” meaning certain traits, like gender, are selected.
She posted an Instagram photo showing syringes and other items for her treatment along with a lengthy description of her struggles.

“LADIES: Going through IVF in the midst of the Coronavirus, is probably one of the most stressful things I’ve had to deal with. By 11pm I will have poked myself in the stomach a total of 8 times today. This is my LAST cycle of IVF. Me and Kastan keep producing boy embryos. I desperately am praying for at least 1 little girl. I’m currently seeing Dr. Hernandez-Rey, who specializes in designer babies and can help pick the gender. If this doesn’t work I’ll be having two little boys and I’ll be an All boy mom with 3 boys. At this point, I’m blessed either way. Some women can’t have kids at all so I won’t complain. My uterus is also strong enough for me to carry but I’m still going to have a surrogate for my mental health,” she wrote.

