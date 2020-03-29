juwanna-mann-star-gets-arrested-for-stealing-$200-worth-of-groceries

Juwanna Mann star Miguel A. Nunez Jr. has been arrested for stealing $200 worth of groceries. Authorities say that Nunez Jr. left the Los Angeles grocery store without paying and then came back later in the week. Law enforcement also allege that the actor’s credit card was declined when he decided to load up his cart and walk out the door. However, Nunez Jr. has his own version of the events that differ pretty wildly from what the authorities are saying.

When Miguel A. Núñez Jr. returned to the store after stealing the merchandise, he was recognized by the grocery store employees and not allowed in. He was then place under citizen’s arrest and waited for the police to arrive. Once LAPD showed up at the store, they cited him for misdemeanor shoplifting and then they let him go. Police are not bringing people in for small crimes due to the current state of affairs. He’ll have to pay a fine up to $1,000, which makes his $200 haul a bit more expensive.

The Juwanna Mann star says that when he originally stole the groceries, the lines were too long and he didn’t want to wait, so he bailed. He did not bring up the fact that law enforcement talked about his credit card getting declined. He claims he only came back to the store so that he could pay for the aforementioned groceries. Whatever the case may be, the police did not buy his story and cited him instead. Miguel A. Nunez Jr. is using social distancing as his main line of defense, which does make a bit of sense.

Miguel A. Nunez Jr. has been in a number of movies and TV shows over the years, which is how he was recognized so easily when he tried to come back into the grocery store. He played the supporting role of Spider in The Return of the Living Dead and later starred in CBS’ Tour of Duty series. He was also in Harlem Nights, Action Jackson, Street Fighter, For Richer or Poorer, Leprechaun 4: In Space, and a ton of other projects before landing the main role in Juwanna Mann in 2002.

Juwanna Mann was not a hit at the box office and critics universally panned it upon its arrival. It currently holds a 10% Fresh Rating on Rotten Tomatoes. However, it has become a cult classic and it’s what Miguel A. Nunez Jr. is arguably best-known for. That probably isn’t the case for the employees at a Ralphs grocery store in Los Angeles anymore. He’s now the dude from Juwanna Mann who stole $200 worth of stuff and got caught. Nunez Jr. is lucky he didn’t have to go to jail, but he will probably have to start shopping at another grocery store, at least for the time being. TMZ was the first to report on Miguel A. Nunez Jr. five finger discount news.