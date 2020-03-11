Juventus defender Daniele Rugani has tested positive for coronavirus, the Serie A soccer club said on Wednesday.

“The footballer, Daniele Rugani, has tested positive for Coronavirus-COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic,” Juve said in a statement.

“Juventus Football Club is currently activating all the isolation procedures required by law, including those who have had contact with him.”

The 25-year-old made seven senior appearances for the Italian champions this season.

Rugani last played with Juventus days ago in their 2-0 win over Inter Milan. One of the biggest matches in Serie A this season took place with no fans at Allianz Stadium in Turin to witness it.

Daniele Rugani of Juventus celebrates the victory (Getty)

After the win Juventus players gathered in the centre of the pitch and jokingly applauded the empty stands.

Rugani was photographed celebrating the win in the locker rooms after the match, highlighting the fact that his teammates may now also be at risk of contracting the virus.

Italy is the European country hardest hit by the novel coronavirus and is still struggling to get the outbreak under control; there are now more than 7,300 cases in the country and 366 deaths.

Juve are due to take on Olympique Lyonnais in a Champions League quarter-final second leg next week.

JUVENTUS APPLAUD EMPTY STADIUM, HIGH-FIVE ABSENT FANS

