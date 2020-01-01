juventus-open-to-transfer-offers-for-adrien-rabiot-if-arsenal-meet-asking-price

Juventus are now open to selling Adrien Rabiot if a club makes an offer of £25million (€30m), according to reports.

Mikel Arteta has placed Rabiot at the top of his January wishlist and believes he could be a key addition to Arsenal’s midfield.

Juventus initially knocked back Arsenal’s interest in Rabiot, insisting the midfielder was not for sale having only joined the Italian side during the summer.

Rabiot is yet to nail down a regular place in Juventus’ side, but managed back-to-back 90 minutes in Serie A for the first time this season in wins over Udinese and Sampdoria.

Sport Mediaset claim Rabiot’s inconsistent form at Juventus means the club would consider any offers that between £21m and £25m.

Arsenal will face competition from Everton for the Frenchman’s signature, as Carlo Ancelotti coached Rabiot when he was in charge at Paris Saint-Germain.

Arteta wants to sign two centre-backs and a midfielder in January, with Granit Xhaka edging closer to an exit from the Emirates.

Xhaka has agreed personal terms with German side Hertha Berlin and Arsenal are poised to sanction his switch once Arteta gives the green light.

Arsenal are expected to make signings in January, but it is unclear how much of a budget Arteta will have available to him.

The Gunners begin their 2020 with a crucial home game against Manchester United.

Arsenal are stranded in the bottom half of the Premier League table, but a win could lift them back into the top ten.

