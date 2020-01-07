juventus-director-sends-message-to-manchester-united-over-emre-can-transfer

Juventus director Fabio Paratici has ruled out a move for Emre Can this January amid rumours Manchester United are interested in signing the midfielder.

Can has struggled for regular playing time under Maurizio Sarri this term and has been heavily linked with a winter move, along with Adrien Rabiot who has also dropped down the pecking order in Turin.

The 25-year-old, who joined Juve in June 2018 when his contract expired at Liverpool, has only made two starts in Serie A since the start of the season.

There have been reports that Can may be offered an escape route by United, with the club keen on luring the German back to the Premier League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is on the hunt for midfield reinforcements, with Paul Pogba’s future in serious doubt and Nemanja Matic expected to leave the club in the coming months.

However, it appears the Red Devils will have to look elsewhere after Juve’s chief football officer Paratici insisted Can would be going nowhere.

‘He is staying with us,’ Paratici told Sky Sport Italia

‘He is one of the most coveted midfielders.

‘He has some opportunities and so do we, but I think he can be an important player for our project.’

Last week, Solskjaer revealed that United were targeting ‘one or two’ new recruits in the January transfer window.

The Norwegian said: ‘Well you can see the squad and yeah, one or two additions could do nicely.

‘We are building towards something and it just depends on what we think is right for us will be available.’

