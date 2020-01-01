justin-welby-urges-‘good-samaritan’-spirit-after-migrants-attempt-new-year’s-eve-channel-crossings

The Archbishop of Canterbury has hailed lifeboat crews as an example to the nation for rescuing migrants after scores more attempted illegal Channel crossings on New Year’s Eve.

December saw a slew of attempted crossings, with around 300 migrants intercepted in the final month of 2019, a year in which almost 2,000 people are believed to have reached the UK by boat.

Following the latest attempted forrays from France, Justin Welby will announce in his New Year’s message that RNLI volunteers exemplify the Good Samaritan spirit the nation can emulate.

The Home Office has condemned crossing migrants and traffickers for “breaking the law and endangering lives”, and given assurances that patrols of the Channel have been increased..

Yesterday French police apprehended migrants following a car chase near Calais, while others made it to the water. On New Year’s Eve the UK’s Border Force intercepted 43 Afghan, Iranian and Iraqi nationals, including two women and eight children, traveling in three boats close to Dover.