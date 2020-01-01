justin-welby-urges-‘good-samaritan’-spirit-after-migrants-attempt-new-year’s-eve-channel-crossings

The Archbishop of Canterbury has hailed lifeboat crews as an example to the nation for rescuing migrants after scores more attempted illegal Channel crossings on New Year’s Eve.
December saw a slew of attempted crossings, with around 300 migrants intercepted in the final month of 2019, a year in which almost 2,000 people are believed to have reached the UK by boat.
Following the latest attempted forrays from France, Justin Welby will announce in his New Year’s message that RNLI volunteers exemplify the Good Samaritan spirit the nation can emulate.
The Home Office has condemned crossing migrants and traffickers for “breaking the law and endangering lives”, and given assurances that patrols of the Channel have been increased..
Yesterday French police apprehended migrants following a car chase near Calais, while others made it to the water. On New Year’s Eve the UK’s Border Force intercepted 43 Afghan, Iranian and Iraqi nationals, including two women and eight children, traveling in three boats close to Dover.
Welby’s address was inspired by the Dover RNLI station which has been occupied with rescuing migrants in the Channel during 2019, a year which has seen more than 1,800 reach the UK compared with just 297 the previous year.
In his broadcast which will air on BBC One this afternoon, the Archbishop will tell the nation: “As we wonder how we are going to start healing some of the divisions that we’ve seen over recent years, the sort of people at this lifeboat station are signs of hope.
“When we hear someone described as a Good Samaritan, we think about that person taking the time to help another. But it’s a story told by Jesus about someone taking the risk of reaching out to another who was very different to them.”
Welby’s address will air following more than 20 migrants wearing life jackets in a van being intercepted by French police in the early hours of New Year’s Eve.
Later in the day Border Force boats stopped a craft containing 12 Iranian nationals, followed by an inflatable boat with 22 Afghans, Iraqis and Iranians on board, then a craft with seven men and two women from Iran seeking to cross the Channel.
A statement from the Home Office said: “Illegal migration is a criminal activity. Those who seek to come to the UK unlawfully and the ruthless criminals who facilitate journeys are all breaking the law and endangering lives.
“Individuals who reach the UK illegally should be in no doubt about our determination to return them to Europe as it is an established principle that those in need of protection should claim asylum in the first safe country they reach.”