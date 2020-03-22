justin-timberlake-gives-his-fresh-take-on-the-infamous-denim-outfit-he-wore-with-britney-spears

Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears’ love story was one for the ages. Their relationship lasted three years and gave us some of the most unique red carpet looks ever.

One that stands out is the couple’s appearance at the 2001 American Music Awards, where they dressed head-to-toe in denim. Nearly two decades later, it’s still one of the most-talked-about red carpet moments in history.

Timberlake recently reflected on his and Spears’ matching outfits, saying in an interview that he has no regrets about wearing them.

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake at a gala in February 2002| J. Emilio Flores/Getty Images

Justin Timberlake’s comments on their denim outfits

On March 20, Timberlake appeared on his former NSYNC bandmate Lance Bass’ podcast The Daily Popcast, where he spoke about the outfits. As many fans know, Spears wore a strapless patchwork denim dress with a matching purse and a sparkly choker while Timberlake sported a denim suit with a matching fedora.

Even though some have questioned what in the world made them rock such things, Timberlake defended his and Spears’ decision to wear the garments. He even told Bass, “You can kind of rock that one today.”

Bass admitted, “Denim on denim is kind of popular right now.” But he hesitated to say that the look could be a good option for the red carpet.

“You do a lot of things when you’re young and in love,” Timberlake replied.

It’s not necessarily surprising that he’s defended the look. Despite all the criticism he received for it, Timberlake has continued to wear similar outfits over the years. Just months ago, in 2019, he was spotted out and about wearing a “revamped” version of his iconic suit.

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake at the 28th annual American Music Awards in 2001 | Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

A look back at Justin Timberlake’s relationship with Britney Spears

Timberlake and Spears met as kids in the early ’90s when they were cast on The Mickey Mouse Club. Spears said in an interview on The Frank Skinner Show (via Fame10) that they “really liked each other” at the time, but it wasn’t until 1999 that they made things official.

Their relationship continued for three years before the pair called it quits. Rumor has it that Spears allegedly cheated on the “Like I Love You” singer with choreographer Wade Robson, who reportedly broke the news to Timberlake.

A year later, Timberlake admitted to Rolling Stone that he had been cheated on three times and suggested that he still hadn’t healed from it. He went on to release the emotional ballad “Cry Me A River,” which is said to be inspired by their breakup, before moving on with someone else.

He found love again with Jessica Biel

Timberlake married 7th Heaven star Jessica Biel in 2012 following a five-year relationship. The couple hit a rough patch in November 2019 when Timberlake suffered a “lapse in judgment” and engaged in PDA in public with his Palmer co-star, Alisha Wainwright. But it appears that the couple has moved on from it and is thriving once again.

Meanwhile, Spears has been in a committed relationship with Sam Asghari, a personal trainer-turned-model, since 2016. They live a relatively quiet life, but Spears tends to show off her man every once in a while on her social media pages.

Timberlake once told Vanity Fair that he doesn’t really keep in touch with the singer, but he wished her the very best. Although it’s not the ending many fans hoped for, the legacy of those denim outfits will at least live on forever.

