justin-long’s-star-studded-dating-history-is,-well,-very-long

Justin Long is one of those actors whose name you might not recognize, but when you see his face, he becomes immediately familiar. He has been starring in off-beat comedies and sci-fi independent projects since 1999. In his personal life, Long had a very public relationship for several years with Drew Barrymore. What many people don’t know is that he has a star-studded dating history of being with very famous women over the years.

Justin Long’s prosperous career in Hollywood

Long got his start in Hollywood in Galaxy Quest, where he portrayed a nerdy geek, alongside acting greats Sigourney Weaver and Tim Allen. In 2000, he joined the cast of the television sitcom, Ed. Long went on to work on Jeepers Creepers and gained critical acclaim in the film Dodgeball, working with comedic legends Vince Vaughn and Ben Stiller. In 2003, Britney Spears’ fans fell in love with Long when he appeared with her in Crossroads. The duo shared an on-screen kiss, and the fandom went wild. Long’s film credits include Accepted, Zack and Miri Make a Porno, And Then I Go, along with many more over his 20 years in the film industry. Long is also well-known for his role as The Mac Guy in Apple’s iconic television campaign.

Justin Long’s previous relationships

Long has never married, but he does have a long list of high-profile girlfriends. In 2002, he was spotted at the celebrity hotspot, Chateau Marmont, with Kirsten Dunst. Dating rumors began as the couple was seen laughing their way around town, clearly showing signs of public affection.

His most public relationship was with Barrymore, who he had an on-again-off-again relationship with from 2007 to 2010. The couple began dating after meeting on the set of He’s Just Not That Into You. The movie title rang true and the two split up, but a decade later Long still considers her a friend, telling US Weekly, “I love Drew.”

Before Barrymore, he had been dating French supermodel Olga Kurylenko. From 2005 to 2007, Long was in a relationship with Accepted co-star, Kaitlyn Doubleday. After their breakup, he was spotted at the Playboy Mansion hooking up with Maggie Q, who is best known for her role on the CW’s Nikita. In 2013, Mamma Mia! Star, Amanda Seyfried, reached out to Long after seeing something that made her laugh on his Instagram feed. He had captioned a picture of a snail with “F–g MOOOOOOOOVE.” She found it hilarious, reached out to him, and they began dating. In 2015, the couple “grew apart” and Long started a relationship the following year with Lauren Mayberry, lead singer of CHVRCHES.

For two years, the couple shared a love for philanthropy and one another. They broke up in 2018 after Mayberry denied that she was even in a relationship with Long. Rumors then swirled that Long and Barrymore were together again, after being spotted in a New York City hotel, but E! confirmed the two were just “spending time together.” It doesn’t seem that Long is currently in a relationship, but with his track record of star-studded women on his arm, it’s only a matter of time before the next celebrity girlfriend comes along.

Justin Long | Dominik Bindl/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

What is Justin Long working on now?

Long currently hosts a podcast entitled Life is Short. He seems to have found a corner of the internet that makes him feel happy and relaxed. His knack for talking helps put guests at ease, as he discusses making the most of our “short time here on Earth.”

Long has a small role in the Netflix smash hit Giri/Haji that was released in early January. He also will be hosting Shop Class, a show for Disney+ and starring in an independent film, After Class. Long will also be making a long-awaited return to the big screen in Epic Pictures’ The Wave. Released in early 2020, the film follows Long’s character, who is an insurance lawyer on a hallucinogenic quest. According to Rotten Tomatoes, “Long’s performance helps this pleasantly offbeat sci-fi fantasy find its way.” Hopefully, this project will help Long find his way back to starring roles in Hollywood.