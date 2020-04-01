justin-long-and-his-brother-say-they-could-have-the-coronavirus

Justin Long and his brother, Christian, are certain they’ve contracted COVID-19 but claim they’re unable to get tests, Page Six reported recently. On Justin Long’s podcast, Life is Short, tuesday this, the couple of brothers discussed how they began to feel sick after Christian’s girlfriend returned from the work trip.

The 41-year-old joked along with his brother they is going around telling everyone they contracted the herpes virus. Justin said he could too own it. The 38-year-old said in response they weren’t just being paranoid; he’s certain it had been got by them.

In accordance with Justin, Christian’s girlfriend, Maggie, returned from the work trip not ago and was experiencing coronavirus symptoms long. After shortly, both of these started feeling a little beneath the weather. Justin said Maggie’s symptoms were just what the general public and CDC has described, including fever, dry cough, and chills.

With all that said, Maggie is on the 12th day of her recovery time and she’s been feeling better now. However, the insidious section of her recovery is that not after her symptoms had opted away long, both Justin and Christian began to notice symptoms.

Based on the Jeepers Creepers alum, he began to be worried about contracting COVID-19 because of some flu-like symptoms like tightness in the chest, nausea, headaches, and achiness. Additionally, the actor claimed both his brother and his girlfriend lost their sense of smell and taste.

Reportedly, neither men could actually obtain the test since they weren’t regarded as posing a risk. With all having said that, however, these were advised to self-quarantine in order to avoid spreading the herpes virus, in the event they did own it.

If Justin and his brother did, actually, contract COVID-19, it wouldn’t function as first-time a prolific actor first got it. Near the start of the pandemic’s spread to america, Tom Hanks reported he and his wife were queasy in Australia. They tested positive for coronavirus and were subsequently quarantined.

Both parties have since returned to america.



