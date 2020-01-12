justin-hawkins’-career,-wife,-net-worth-and-the-darkness’-best-known-songs-as-he-appears-on-the-masked-singer

It’s fair to say a few jaws hit the floor during Saturday night’s instalment of The Masked Singer when the Chameleon’s identity was revealed.

Because the celebrity behind the costume – who had had Rita Ora a bit hot under the collar – was none other than The Darkness’ frontman Justin Hawkins, despite the panel’s suggestions that the mystery singer was a sports star.

Viewers were thrilled to see Justin – who found fame with The Darkness back in the early 2000s, scoring a string of hit singles as well as winning three Brit awards.

Here’s what you need to know about him and his career.

What are The Darkness’ best-known songs?

Rock band The Darkness formed in 2000 and scored a string of hits from their debut album Permission To Land, which was released in 2003.

They included Growing On Me, which peaked at 11, and I Believe In A Thing Called Love which went all the way to number two.

The band also scored a festive number two hit that year with their song Christmas Time (Don’t Let The Bells End) – while their other top 10 hits included Love Is Only A Feeling, One Way Ticket and Is It Just Me?

Their last chart hit came in 2006 with Girlfriend.

Meanwhile their debut album Permission To Land topped the charts and sold over 3m copies worldwide, including 1.5m in the UK.

They’ve since released five more albums, One Way Ticket To Hell and Back, Hot Cakes, Last Of Our Kind, Pinewood Smile and 2019’s Easter Is Cancelled.

The band went on to win best British group, best British rock act and best British album for Permission To Land at the Brit Awards in 2004.

Hawkins left the band in 2006 – the same year as he entered rehab to deal with drug and alcohol problems – but they reunited in 2011.

What else has Justin Hawkins done?

After leaving the band Hawkins went on to score a hit with solo project British Whale, reaching the top 10 with a cover of Sparks’ classic This Town Ain’t Big Enough For The Both of Us.

He also fronted the band Hot Leg from 2008-2010 ahead of the Darkness reunion the following year.

And Justin also made his bid to represent the UK at Eurovision in 2007, performing the duet They Don’t Make Them Like They Used to with singer Beverlei Brown – only to lose out to Scooch in the UK national final.

Is Justin Hawkins married?

Justin has revealed that he is married and has a daughter.

He now lives with his family in Switzerland, telling Metro last year: ‘I have a wife and a child there, and it’s important to spend time in the same country as your family.’

What is Justin Hawkins’ net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Hawkins is worth $8m (£6.1m).

